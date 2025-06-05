Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $492,000 Position in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sanara MedTech were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.42 million, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.38. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Sanara MedTech ( NASDAQ:SMTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMTI. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sanara MedTech from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

