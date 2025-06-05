Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $514,000 Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 2,650.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SD stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

