Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,633,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,838,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,862 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,527.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,199 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,833,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,297,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,450,000 after purchasing an additional 975,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BMO opened at $108.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $108.55.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.1801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.75%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

