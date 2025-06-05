Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $424,000 in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Stock Up 0.5%

Inogen stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $172.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. On average, analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Inogen

About Inogen

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.