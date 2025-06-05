Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $428,000 in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Matthews International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $427.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.22%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

