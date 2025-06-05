Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $432,000 in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Veritex by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Veritex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Veritex by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Veritex’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VBTX. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

