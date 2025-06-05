Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,994 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Semrush were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,869,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 103,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 64,514 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Semrush by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Semrush by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 123,709 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semrush alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

In other Semrush news, insider David W. Mason sold 7,500 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $75,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,871.06. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $37,773.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,450.54. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,543,087 shares of company stock worth $25,445,630. 55.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEMR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Semrush from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEMR

Semrush Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.39 and a beta of 1.71. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

Semrush Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.