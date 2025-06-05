Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.35% of United States Brent Oil Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 194,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 83,232 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $3,744,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 19,282 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period.

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Performance

United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $33.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25.

United States Brent Oil Fund Profile

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

