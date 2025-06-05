Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,953,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,392,000 after acquiring an additional 350,970 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,378,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 236,167 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 332.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 203,361 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $2,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

SI-BONE Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $787.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $47.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $68,003.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 264,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,743.76. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $46,850.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,453.25. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,871 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.