Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 211.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,976 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,095 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $496.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFBK. Piper Sandler raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,611.94. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

