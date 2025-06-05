Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth $80,476,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in RLI by 580.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 354,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after acquiring an additional 116,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,854,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLI news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $214,484.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,835.68. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $112,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $961,093.58. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

RLI Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE RLI opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

