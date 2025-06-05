Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 412,342 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Comerica Bank increased its position in Alphatec by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Price Performance

ATEC opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Insider Activity

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Lish sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 826,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,162.12. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $135,032.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,857,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,324,895.92. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,066 shares of company stock worth $1,000,347. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATEC

Alphatec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.