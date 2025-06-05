Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 12,836 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,836 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Omega Flex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Omega Flex Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $325.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Omega Flex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

