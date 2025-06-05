Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 69,364 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,364 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

LZ opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $183.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

