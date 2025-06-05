Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $429,000 Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 36,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 202,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.61 million, a PE ratio of -123.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

