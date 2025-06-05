Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,142 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 134,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $25,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,109.70. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,454 shares of company stock valued at $553,030 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $35.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $87.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.