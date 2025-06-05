Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 234,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Standex International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $150.64 on Thursday. Standex International has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $212.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.08.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

SXI has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Standex International

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $55,426.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,087.67. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Standex International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Standex International by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.