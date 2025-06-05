Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$119.66 and traded as high as C$145.03. Stantec shares last traded at C$144.52, with a volume of 273,159 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stantec from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$143.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$141.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.42.

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$119.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

In other Stantec news, Director Clayton Bock purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$139.51 per share, with a total value of C$174,392.88. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

