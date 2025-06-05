Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Kenvue Call Options (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 59,242 call options on the company. This is an increase of 290% compared to the average volume of 15,181 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVUE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter worth $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

