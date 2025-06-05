Strauss Zelnick Sells 216,661 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TTWO opened at $229.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after buying an additional 142,450,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,086,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $288,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $180,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

