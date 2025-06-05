Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$83.14 and traded as high as C$89.10. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$88.68, with a volume of 982,393 shares.

SLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$83.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 80,048 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.70, for a total transaction of C$7,020,209.60. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 26,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.21, for a total transaction of C$2,338,274.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,522 shares of company stock valued at $12,657,675. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

