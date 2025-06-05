Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $207.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.60. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.