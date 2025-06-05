Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Takes $3.40 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.3% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $17,338,942.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVDA stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

