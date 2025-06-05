Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.17 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 117.60 ($1.59). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 114.75 ($1.56), with a volume of 15,184,813 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.17.

In related news, insider Chris Carney bought 117,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £133,669.56 ($181,148.61). 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

