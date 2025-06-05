The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 103,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,523,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $599.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $553.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The stock has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.