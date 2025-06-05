Tomer Bar-Zeev Sells 250,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $6,597,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,398,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,287,072.94. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tomer Bar-Zeev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,666 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $4,191,649.90.

On Thursday, May 1st, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $3,598,340.53.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,340,006.68.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 236,337 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $5,653,181.04.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after buying an additional 72,384 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,335,000 after purchasing an additional 625,872 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

