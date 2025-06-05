Top Bitcoin Stocks To Research – June 2nd

MARA, Riot Platforms, and CleanSpark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves Bitcoin—whether through mining operations, cryptocurrency trading platforms, or holding significant Bitcoin reserves on their balance sheets. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and industry developments without owning the cryptocurrency itself. These stocks typically exhibit volatility that correlates with Bitcoin’s market performance and regulatory news. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,182,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,080,537. MARA has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,567,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,674,980. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 4.74.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,934,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,204,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 4.36. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

