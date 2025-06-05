Top Casino Stocks Worth Watching – June 2nd

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, SharpLink Gaming, and MGM Resorts International are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate casinos, resorts, racetracks, and other gaming facilities. They give investors exposure to the gambling and hospitality industry, with performance tied to consumer spending, tourism trends, and regional gaming regulations. Key drivers include changes in legal frameworks, competition from online betting, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.81. 12,771,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,712,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT stock traded down $5.50 on Monday, hitting $247.20. 1,572,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.52.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,872. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $107.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.90.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of NASDAQ SBET traded down $29.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,303. SharpLink Gaming has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $124.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39.

