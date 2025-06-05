Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – June 2nd

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I, Cellebrite DI, and Bitcoin Depot are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are equity shares of companies whose primary business involves cryptocurrencies or blockchain technology—such as mining operations, crypto exchanges, wallet providers, or developers of blockchain platforms. By purchasing these stocks, investors gain exposure to the crypto sector through traditional regulated markets rather than holding digital tokens directly. Their performance is influenced both by underlying cryptocurrency prices and by the companies’ individual financial health and market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,572,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,456,846. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $68.01.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of Galaxy Digital stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,675. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,495. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.24. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,634,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 3.52.

Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I (RTACU)

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Shares of RTACU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 611,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,044. Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

CLBT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.49. 321,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,171. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15.

Bitcoin Depot (BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

BTM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.05. 1,291,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,432. The stock has a market cap of $260.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. Bitcoin Depot has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.18.

