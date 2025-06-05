Top Fintech Stocks To Watch Now – June 3rd

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, The Carlyle Group, WEX, Janover, Q2, and UP Fintech are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use digital technologies—such as mobile banking apps, online payment platforms, blockchain, and automated lending—to deliver or improve financial services. Investing in fintech stocks lets shareholders participate in the growth and innovation of companies aiming to disrupt traditional banking and reshape how consumers and businesses manage money. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $19.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,613.07. The stock had a trading volume of 127,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,262. The firm has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,243.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,045.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,550.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,635.88.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE RKT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 5,789,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,254,463. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 2.33. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $45.44. 1,127,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,609. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $4.88 on Tuesday, reaching $136.51. 285,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,081. WEX has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $217.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $156.99.

Janover (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

DFDV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.82. 1,355,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,635. The stock has a market cap of $286.74 million, a PE ratio of -79.28 and a beta of -7.59. Janover has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $89.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,533. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.34 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 1,721,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,724. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46.

