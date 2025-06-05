Top Shipping Stocks To Follow Today – June 3rd

Shopify, Blackstone, Etsy, United Parcel Service, Rio Tinto Group, Viking, and Carrier Global are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies engaged in the maritime transport of goods, including container lines, bulk carriers and oil tankers. Their performance is driven by global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel costs and broader economic cycles, making them a way for investors to gain exposure to shipping‐industry dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.28. 5,844,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,421,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.02. Shopify has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,114. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day moving average is $158.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

ETSY stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $60.26. 4,780,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,983. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. Etsy has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $66.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.03. 2,902,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average of $114.72. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Shares of NYSE:VIK traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. 3,175,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion and a PE ratio of 37.83. Viking has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $70.87. 2,053,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,866. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Further Reading