Top Waste Management Stocks To Watch Now – June 3rd

Waste Management, Rockwell Automation, Halliburton, Fluor, and CEMEX are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide waste collection, disposal, recycling and related environmental services. These firms generate steady, recurring revenue by handling refuse from residential, commercial and industrial clients and often operate landfills, recycling centers and waste-to-energy plants. Investors view them as a defensive play due to the inelastic demand for sanitation and environmental services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

NYSE WM traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $239.94. 857,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,534. The company has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.67 and a 200-day moving average of $222.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.40. 562,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.56. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $319.28. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. 8,305,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,876,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

NYSE FLR traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. 2,643,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Fluor has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30.

CEMEX (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. 8,706,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,166,907. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.41. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

