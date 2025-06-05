Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Invests $8.42 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,000. Amazon.com accounts for 24.9% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $207.23 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.60.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

