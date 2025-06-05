Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,767 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 444,809 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $255,137.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,222.23. This trade represents a 51.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.36, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

