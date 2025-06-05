TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 90.67 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 90.60 ($1.23). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.29), with a volume of 1,941,578 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TT Electronics to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.90) to GBX 85 ($1.15) in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TT Electronics
TT Electronics Price Performance
TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX 11 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TT Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TT Electronics plc will post 16.7485822 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Warren Tucker purchased 32,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £25,005.52 ($33,887.41). Insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications.
TT engineers and manufactures electronic solutions enabling a safer, healthier and more sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, automation and electrification.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TT Electronics
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.