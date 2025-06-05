TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 90.67 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 90.60 ($1.23). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.29), with a volume of 1,941,578 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TT Electronics to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.90) to GBX 85 ($1.15) in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

TT Electronics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.67. The stock has a market cap of £171.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX 11 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TT Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TT Electronics plc will post 16.7485822 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Warren Tucker purchased 32,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £25,005.52 ($33,887.41). Insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications.

TT engineers and manufactures electronic solutions enabling a safer, healthier and more sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, automation and electrification.

