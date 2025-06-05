Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 36,400 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYPS. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 67,972 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 230,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 29,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $37,297.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,540.22. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

MYPS opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.91. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $62.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Craig Hallum raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Featured Articles

