Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 900 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 709,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 480,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 204,146 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 464,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after buying an additional 51,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Price Performance

NYSE:USM opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.33 and a beta of 0.39. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

