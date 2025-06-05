Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 95,600 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,498,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 124,031 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 253,842 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 71,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 335,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 4.8%

CLNE opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $393.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CLNE. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $22.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

