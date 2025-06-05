Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 0.1%

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $61.71.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.