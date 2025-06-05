Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 4,200 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 749.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,646 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,714,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,354,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,378 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,862,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $46,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.04. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $39.77.

Insider Activity

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $208,449.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,085,290.94. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yajing Chen sold 9,618 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $288,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,870. The trade was a 35.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,207 shares of company stock worth $3,880,239 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZLAB

Zai Lab Profile

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.