Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,510,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,464 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,949 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,279,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,968,000 after purchasing an additional 334,131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 58,541 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,607,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,012,000 after buying an additional 67,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $419,580.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,031.25. This trade represents a 51.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of SDGR opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.84. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

