Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,042,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51,285 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,078,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 586,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 439,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

PFC opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

