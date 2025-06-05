Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $382.78 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

