Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $414,000 Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $17.04 on Thursday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLKN. Sidoti raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

