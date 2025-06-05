Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $436,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 197,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in CSX by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in CSX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,146,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after purchasing an additional 95,004 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $4,852,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 85,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $32.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

