Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $465,000 Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 878,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 77,693 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 605,572 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. Schoeneck bought 250,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 323,722 shares in the company, valued at $113,302.70. The trade was a 339.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thane Wettig bought 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 543,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,165.15. The trade was a 36.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FibroGen Price Performance

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $0.31 on Thursday. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $30.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

