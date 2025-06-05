Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $485,000 Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $80.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.90 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

