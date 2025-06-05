Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 142,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

