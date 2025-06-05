Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSDL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 1,987.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 335,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 237,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 160,536 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 83,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $3,434,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of MSDL opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending ( NYSE:MSDL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 54.89%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MSDL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

