Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 1,100 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $377,655 in the last 90 days. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Arcellx Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ACLX opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.22 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.12. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $107.37.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.29). Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

